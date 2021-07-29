Live organ provided green channel

Hyderabad

29 July 2021 18:42 IST

Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday facilitated the transport of a live organ (heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The distance between Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to KIMS Hospital Secunderabad was 3.4 kms and was covered in 3 minutes. “The medical team carrying live organ left Yashoda at 10.9 a.m. and reached KIMS at 10.12 a.m.,” DCP Traffic L.S. Chowhan said.

The efforts of the traffic police were applauded by the management of Yashoda Hospital and KIMS Hospital as it would help in saving one precious life. This year they had facilitated organ transport 18 times.

Advertising

Advertising