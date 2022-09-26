Live heart transported from Nagole to Jubilee Hills Check Post in 25 minutes

Hyderabad metro rail authorities facilitated a green channel for the purpose

Hyderabad metro rail authorities facilitated a green channel for the purpose

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (L&TMRH) created a green channel for the transportation of a harvested heart post Sunday midnight in the quickest possible time to save a life following a ‘SOS’ request from Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

A special train was pressed into service to transport the beating heart from Nagole to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station. A panel of doctors, along with other medicos from the Kamineni Hospital, L.B. Nagar, brought the harvested heart to the Nagole Metro Station at around 1 a.m.

The live heart was then immediately rushed inside the waiting metro train. In a span of about 25 minutes, the special train reached the Jubilee Hills Check Post where the ambulance of Apollo Jubilee Hills was waiting to receive the live organ and the medical team. The entire activity was seamlessly handled by the metro and security officials on Corridor 3 (Blue Line between Nagole and Raidurg).

This activity coincided with the handling of special metro train services beyond the business hours of Sunday for the return journey of about 20,000 spectators who travelled to watch the T20 cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.

“Hyderabad Metro Rail is always ready to go the extra mile if help is needed. My sincere gratitude goes out to every doctor and member of the HMR staff who ensured this safe and seamless transport of the live organ,” said L&TMRH CEO and MD K.V.B. Reddy, in a press release.