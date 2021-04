Live discussion on COVID, vaccination

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will be conducting a virtual online discussion on ‘Campaign for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination’ in Telugu on Wednesday.

The participants include IICT director S. Chandrasekhar, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition director R. Hemalatha, Atal Incubaton Centre-CCMB director N. Madhusudana Rao, IICT senior principal scientist S. Ramakrishna and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences professor T. Gangadhar. The session will be moderated by senior principal scientist R. Chandrasekharam.

One can tune in on http://www.youtube.com/csiriitchhyderabad/live or https://www.facebook.com/iictindia/live at 11.30 a.m.