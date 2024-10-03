GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live cockroach infestation among other hygiene violations flagged at Patancheru restaurants

Published - October 03, 2024 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at well-known restaurants in Patancheru area of Hyderabad, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Babai Hotel, the Food Business Operator (FBO) was unable to produce a copy of the FSSAI licence, stating that it was still in the application process. Inspectors found live cockroaches in both the kitchen and store areas. Food items in the refrigerator were neither covered nor properly labeled. Expired items, including papad and spices, were discarded on the spot. The windows lacked insect-proof screens, and the doors were not properly sealed to prevent pest entry. Additionally, the hotel failed to provide Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and a water analysis report for the bubble water used in food preparation.

At Kakatiya Military Hotel, live cockroaches were observed in the kitchen and storage areas. The refrigerator was unhygienic, with food items uncovered and improperly labelled. Expired products, including mustard sauce, poppy seeds, and pepper masala, were discarded on the spot. The doors were not properly fitted to prevent pest entry, and the drains had water stagnation. The hotel also failed to provide Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers, pest control records, and a water analysis report for the water used in food preparation.

At Silver Bawarchi Restaurant and Bakers, live cockroaches were found on storage racks in the kitchen. Several food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and not properly labelled. Expired items, including dark soya sauce and vanilla flavouring agents, were discarded on the spot. The kitchen’s flooring and walls were in disrepair, with broken tiles and uneven surfaces causing water stagnation. Additionally, the restaurant lacked Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and a water analysis report. Bakery items such as biscuits were prepared, packed, and sold without proper labelling.

