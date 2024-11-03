Live cockroach found in kitchen, storage areas of California Burrito at Attapur

The Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular eateries at Attapur on November 1 and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

At California Burrito, inspectors found live cockroach infestations in the kitchen and storage areas. The establishment did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers or a water analysis report for the RO water used in food preparation. Spoiled cauliflower was found in the storeroom, though food items in the refrigerator were properly covered and labelled. Temperature records for the refrigerator were not maintained, and there was insufficient spacing between storage racks and walls to allow for effective cleaning, as per the release.

At The Majlis Culture Cuisine, inspectors discovered expired food items such as fruit syrup, kewra water and fruit crush in the storeroom and kitchen, which were immediately discarded. The premises were open directly to the outside without proper insect-proof screens, and doors did not close tightly to prevent pest entry. The establishment also lacked medical fitness certificates for its food handlers.

Food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and not labelled correctly, and synthetic food colours suspected to be used in non-vegetarian Chinese dishes were also discarded. Additionally, temperature records for the refrigerator were unavailable, though a true copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed at the entrance, and food handlers wore hair caps and aprons, a release said.

