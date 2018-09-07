Little time for B-schools to factor changes

A rapidly evolving business and industrial environment, especially one increasingly shaped by technology, is leaving business schools little time to change their curriculum.

“Business schools can’t wait over time to introduce these things... change is so imminent that if we don’t do it today we will be lost,” Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) Director Errol D’Souza said here on Friday.

In a media interaction, on the sidelines of IIMA HR Leadership Conclave, he said this pointing out it was not just technology led transformation but others also that need to be factored in. IIMA, he said, is focused on revising both long duration programme as well as executive education courses. As opposed to a four-year outer limit for revision, it did it in about two years.

About 40% of the courses were revised last year by the Institute and the process would continue. “We have lots more course around roles, identities, ethics... these have become important part,” Mr. D’Souza said, highlighting how developing soft skills has assumed importance.

The IIMA, he said, had earlier this year opened an engagement centre in Dubai through which it intended to reach out to prospective students in Middle East and Africa as well. On plans for another campus in the country, he said that would take shape only with more talented faculty.

Faculty Chair of IIMA HR Leadership Conclave Biju Varkkey said the conclave, whose previous editions were in Mumbai and Delhi, was focused on the emerging and latest practices in learning and development function globally.