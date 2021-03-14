Little girl’s birthday gift is a TRS win!

Party worker’s daughter makes KTR emotional

A little girl from Karimnagar made TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao emotional on Sunday when he wanted to surprise the girl on her birthday by personally calling her on the phone.

When the Minister offered her a gift on her birthday and sought her choice, she simply floored him saying “a win for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the MLC elections” would be her best gift. An overwhelmed Minister thanked her and promised to meet her personally during his next visit to the town. He also sent a cake and some gifts to the little girl through the party leaders there.

The girl, Nabila Mohammed, is the daughter of a TRS activist Khaja Nazar Hussain, who was in the city for the last few days in the party’s campaign in support of the candidates in the Graduate MLC elections.

During a teleconference with the party activists, Mr. KTR was informed about Hussain’s commitment for the party as he did not even attend his uncle’s last rites during the campaign period. He was in the city for the last 20 days and despite his wife expecting, he preferred to stay in Hyderabad.

Mr. KTR, during a conversation with him, praised his work for the party. During the conversation, Hussain revealed that it was his daughter’s birthday as well and the Minister immediately called up the girl to personally wish her.

While wishing her the best, Mr. KTR asked whether she wanted any gift from him and the little girl made him emotional seeking a win for the TRS candidates. Mr. KTR said the party had the blessings of such little children and also committed workers like Hussain.

“They are the strength of the party,” he said, while assuring that the party would stand by the cadre and their families in their tough times.