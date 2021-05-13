Little curbs on people venturing out even after 10 a.m.

Hundreds of two-wheelers and four-wheelers moving freely are not stopped by the police personnel

The streets of Hyderabad are painting a different picture these lockdown days, with people venturing out on the roads even after 10 a.m. as if there are no restrictions in place.

Ironically, police of three urban commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda — who claim to have set up more than 270 check-posts with over 18,000 personnel were hardly stopping any vehicles even in the afternoon. A trip from Langer Houz to Malakpet via Abids and Chaderghat, and return to Mehdipatnam, saw very little or no checking at check-posts even though vehicles are moving about till 12 noon, no less.

Hundreds of two-wheelers and four-wheelers were moving freely and they were not stopped by the police personnel. Around 12 noon, police stopped and started questioning a few bikers near Mahavir Hospital, Ravindra Bharathi, and Andhra Bank signal at Sultan Bazar. Several concerned residents claim that the police have hardly visited their colonies since the lockdown was announced.

Different situation

“We are starting the vehicle check only after 12 noon. Until then we stop only a few vehicles,” said a policeman. The situation is completely different when the police personnel at the check-posts get a hint that their senior officers, who are hand-holding the situation, are on their way to inspect the area. However, top brass maintain that the lockdown enforcement was in place after 10 a.m. and people who were coming out without any valid reason were booked.

“Apart from essential services, those who are venturing out on the streets are booked after 10 a.m., when the lockdown relaxation ends,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said. He said that there are 180 check-posts and 39 pickets with over 12,000 personnel in their jurisdiction to act against the violators. “Senior officers in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police are hand-holding the situation in each zone,” Mr. Kumar said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar maintains that they have 75 check-posts with over 5,000 personnel deployed round-the-clock to impose lockdown. “We are being polite to those who are coming out for vaccination and other essential services and the violators are taken to task,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda police chief Mahesh M. Bhagwat said that at 46 check-posts they have deployed over 1,500 police officers to control the situation. “We are acting tough even against single persons not wearing masks inside the car,” he said.