Little chefs cook up a storm

Fireless junior chef competition hosted at Geetanjali School at V.V. Nagar in city.

HYDERABAD

31 December 2021 00:07 IST

Geetanjali School at V.V. Nagar hosted a fireless Junior Chef competition for their Grade-III students that received an unusually good response. Students came up with nutritious salads and innovative platters.

School principal Gayatri, in a statement, said that the little ones explained the recipes and presented delicious food items. Food is an integral part of survival and inculcating cooking skill was an essential development, she said.

Teaching faculty and judges extended whole-hearted support to the junior chefs.

