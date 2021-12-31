Hyderabad

Little chefs cook up a storm

Fireless junior chef competition hosted at Geetanjali School at V.V. Nagar in city.  

Geetanjali School at V.V. Nagar hosted a fireless Junior Chef competition for their Grade-III students that received an unusually good response. Students came up with nutritious salads and innovative platters.

School principal Gayatri, in a statement, said that the little ones explained the recipes and presented delicious food items. Food is an integral part of survival and inculcating cooking skill was an essential development, she said.

Teaching faculty and judges extended whole-hearted support to the junior chefs.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2021 1:15:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/little-chefs-cook-up-a-storm/article38074491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY