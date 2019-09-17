Littering fine makes GHMC richer by ₹1 crore in 4 months

Watch out the next time you litter the road. A GHMC official may approach you with a penalty slip of ₹2,000 for violation of sanitation norms.

Within a moment, your hard earned pay might change hands to help increase the GHMC’s income through penalties, which, by the way, has reached ₹1 crore in less than four months.

Starting from May 24, the corporation has taken up a special drive to penalise persons and organisations for littering roads and public places.

Till now, a total of 8,500 individuals and organisations have been slapped with penalties of ₹1 crore, a statement informed.

Maximum penalties of ₹16.9 lakh have been collected from 518 violators in the Chandanagar circle, while the number of penalties are the highest in Khairatabad circle, at 627, garnering ₹8.41 lakh.

Serilingampally circle collected ₹13.9 lakh penalties from 312 instances, while Ramachandrapuram/ Patancheru remained at the bottom with mere ₹60,400 collected from 45 violators.

Jubilee Hills circle garnered ₹6.86 lakh from 462 violators, Moosapet collected ₹5.15 lakh from 350 litterbugs, and Uppal, ₹4.54 lakh from 417 instances.

Musheerabad and Begumpet followed with ₹4.32 lakh from 402 violations, and ₹3.08 lakh from 323 penalties respectively.

The fine was imposed under the ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandaar Hyderabad’ initiative, for offences ranging from urinating in public places, to dumping of garbage and construction debris on roads and nalas.

The drive has been taken up following instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers of Health to identify various instances of violation, and levy penalties.

Weekly targets were fixed circle-wise for the officials.

Penalties to be imposed for various offences range between ₹100 and ₹10,000, the minimum for littering of roads and open spaces, and the maximum for dumping of unauthorised debris and garbage in drains.