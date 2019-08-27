Litterbugs prove a handful for GHMC

To its credit, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been innovating on ways to discourage residents from littering the streets.

A few years ago, it had introduced a drive by constituting teams to identify garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city, clear them up, and draw rangolis at the location to infuse a sense of hygiene and cleanliness into the environs.

Over a thousand GVPs were cleared during the drive across various circles. However, effects of the effort were short-lived, as newer spots have sprung up where people litter without a care.

Outgoing commissioner of GHMC, M. Dana Kishore, during his tenure, pressed into service 120 more vehicles for lifting garbage at important commercial locations needing clearing more than once a day. Each circle has four six-tonners and two bobcats, which go around lifting trash during evening hours.

“We are also launching 500 more auto-trolleys for effective door to door collection to reduce trash on streets,” he informed.

Imposing penalty

It is also imposing penalties for littering the streets. During the past two-and-a-half months, the GHMC has collected ₹1 crore by way of penalties.

Open plots, though, remain tricky spots, as the owners cannot be expected to constantly keep vigil on who is littering their spaces. “We had given thought to imposing garbage penalties on owners of vacant plots when they come to us for building permissions. But that seemed an unfair proposition. Many stay abroad too,” Mr.Dana Kishore said.

As a permanent remedy, the corporation is planning to introduce vehicles fitted with cameras on all four sides, to make it easier to spot violations and impose fines, he said.