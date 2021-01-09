Litterbugs choke artificial lake

Hyderabad

09 January 2021 23:40 IST

Wall of Katora Houz lake inside Golconda Fort had collapsed nearly 4 months ago

The Katora Houz lake inside Golconda Fort has been turned into one of the largest trash bins in the city by residents of surrounding areas. Months after the wall of the 500-year-old artificial lake collapsed during incessant rain in mid-October last year, the lake is littered with garbage. The trash being dumped ranges from household trash generated every day to discarded sofa sets, stryofoam from the innards of refrigerators to building debris. “People drive their two wheelers and throw the plastic bags and drive away,” says a resident waiting outside the masjid.

During daytime, goats and dogs scavenge the trash. “We have inspected the site and have made an estimation to get it repaired. Once our Delhi office gives the go-ahead, we will start work on the site,” said an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official. “We were planning to create a barrier to prevent people from dumping waste before we start work on the site. But for doing that also, we need to get the area cleaned,” said the ASI official.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has a garbage bin that is cleared every day but gets filled up quickly as the population in the area has increased like in the rest of the city. There are frequent quarrels between sanitary staff and residents as two other trash bins are near the Patancheru Darwaza and the GHMC office near Habshi Kaman. Two years ago, the GHMC even built a ramp inside the Katora Houz to clear the accumulated trash. The civic body hired a private agency to clear the water hyacinth to take care of the mosquito menace. While it has succeeded in diverting sewerage channels that used to drain into Katora Houz, the collapse of the retaining wall has upended whatever plans the civic body had to restore the Katora Houz to its old glory.

The Katora Houz is one of the lakes built during the Qutb Shahi era (1518-1687) as a storage tank before the water was raised through Persian water wheels to higher areas of the Golconda Fort.