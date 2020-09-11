‘Listing of sown extent as part of regulated farming is a model practice’

Niranjan tells Legislative Council that Vanakalam crops sown in over 1.41 cr. acres

The Legislative Council was informed on Friday that enumeration of crops cultivated in a record extent of over 1.41 crore acres this Vanakalam (Kharif) season in Telangana as part of the regulated farming advised by the State government is a model practice for the entire country.

Answering questions raised by members K. Damodar Reddy and K. Narayana Reddy, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that along with horticultural crops the extent covered this season was 1,41,08,000 acres and it is expected to increase by some more extent as paddy transplantation is due in a few areas irrigated by Krishna waters.

He explained that cotton was sown in 59.7 lakh acres, paddy was transplanted in 50.61 lakh acres, redgram cultivated in 10.6 lakh acres, soyabean sown in 3.95 lakh acres, maize in 2.19 lakh acres, greengram in 1.54 lakh acres and jowar in 1.03 lakh acres.

The paddy cultivation includes superfine variety Telangana Sona, which also has the low glycemic index, in over 10 lakh acres.

The listing of crops cultivated was done with the help of gadgets given to Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) in 2,604 clusters.

To verify the exact crop-wise extent sown, farmers were sent messages (SMS) to their phone numbers in three phases.

Rythu Bandhu

On Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme, the Minister stated that a total of ₹28,299.16 crore was given to landholding farmers during the five crop seasons beginning from 2018 Vanakalam. The reach of similar schemes introduced by West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh after the launch of Rythu Bandhu here was not as wide as the one in Telangana, the Minister stated.

He stated that a tripartite agreement was signed by the State Government, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Indian School of Business for branding and marketing strategy for propagation of Telangana Sona at national and international level.

The government had also taken up construction of 2,601 Rythu Vedikas, platform for mobilising the farming community at village level, at a cost of ₹22 lakh each, including ₹12 lakh each funding from the Agriculture Department and ₹10 lakh under the

A total of 136 philanthropists had donated land for construction of Rythu Vedikas and another 24 gave money for the purpose.