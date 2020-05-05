Hyderabad

Liquor shops to open today

Also open in the Red Zones, says CM

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has said that liquor shops will open across the State, including the Red zones, from Wednesday. However, the price of liquor would go up by 15 % but cheap liquor prices will be hiked by 11 %.

“Liquor shops will function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only. Physical distancing is compulsory. If not maintained, we will close wine shops within an hour. No mask, no liquor,” he told reporters on Tuesday night at a press conference after marathon cabinet meeting. Liquor shops would be open from Wednesday, including Red zones but bars, pubs and clubs would remain closed.

The Chief Minister also announced creation of a fund of ₹ 25 crore for advocates welfare. The fund is being set up to come to the rescue of young, poor lawyers. The government has released ₹ 15 crore immediately, the Chief Minister announced.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:13:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/liquor-shops-to-open-today/article31513019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY