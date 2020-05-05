Liquor shops to open today

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has said that liquor shops will open across the State, including the Red zones, from Wednesday. However, the price of liquor would go up by 15 % but cheap liquor prices will be hiked by 11 %.

“Liquor shops will function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only. Physical distancing is compulsory. If not maintained, we will close wine shops within an hour. No mask, no liquor,” he told reporters on Tuesday night at a press conference after marathon cabinet meeting. Liquor shops would be open from Wednesday, including Red zones but bars, pubs and clubs would remain closed.

The Chief Minister also announced creation of a fund of ₹ 25 crore for advocates welfare. The fund is being set up to come to the rescue of young, poor lawyers. The government has released ₹ 15 crore immediately, the Chief Minister announced.