Liquor shops may open with restrictions

Tipplers in Telangana may get to hear some good news about reopening of the liquor outlets, with the government contemplating on opening with some restrictions.

The decision is likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and this stems from the fact that excise department officials have been asked to prepare a comprehensive note on the number of shops in the Red, Orange and Green zones. Senior officials have asked the district officers to give a detailed report of liquor outlets in their districts, the zones they fall in and also the stock available. A senior official said that even if the government takes a positive decision there is enough stock in the 19 depots in Telangana to meet the demand for the next 15 days for liquor and 20 days for beer.

“Since the manufacturing of liquor will also be lifted there won’t be any shortage even after 15 days,” a senior official said. Telangana has 2,211 liquor outlets. The government initially may consider opening in non-containment areas while it will be a strict no in the containment areas. However, there are few shops in the containment areas.

Hyderabad district, which is in the Red Zone, has 173 outlets including 79 in Hyderabad and 94 in Secunderabad zones but only 6 shops are there in the containment zones.

There are 422 shops in Rangareddy division and this entire area is under Red Zone as well. These areas include Malkajgiri (82 shops) Medchal (99) Saroornagar (114) Shamshabad (81) and Vikarabad (46). However, there are just three shops in containment areas here. But the districts, except Suryapet and Warangal urban, all are either in the Orange zone or Green zone and the government may not face much problem opening shops in these areas.

Shop owners seem to have been sounded unofficially to prepare for the opening very soon to ensure social distancing if the shops are open. “Masks will be must for consumers while shop owners have to keep sanitizers. “Bottles have to be sanitised before handing over them to the consumers and even the currency notes may have to be sanitised. However, it all depends on what the Chief Minister decides,” an official explained.