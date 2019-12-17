Liquor prices hiked

The Telangana government has hiked the prices of liquor by 10 per cent.

While, tipplers will have to shell out ₹ 20-₹ 80 more on hard liquor like rum, whisky and vodka depending on the quantity of liquor, the hike will be ₹ 10 -₹ 20 for the beer lovers. The revised prices will come into effect from Tuesday.

According to revised prices chart, price of most of the beers increased by ₹ 10-20, the cost of some popular brands went up by ₹30.

In case of vodka, whisky, rum or other forms of hard liquor , the price increased by ₹10 on 90ml, ₹ 20 on 180 ml (quarter), ₹40 on 375 ml (half), ₹80 on 750 ml (full), barring some brands.

Officials from the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department said that the existing stock with wine shops have to be sold at the old prices.

“The stocks at depots will be affixed with new MRP stickers and sold to retailers. And the new stock will have the new MRP,” said an official.