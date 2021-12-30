Lions International funds 12-bed new medical ward at PHC Burgula

Lions International has constructed a 12-bedded and fully equipped medical ward in the Primary Health Centre in Burgula in Ranga Reddy district for the benefit of the people in Burgula and the surrounding villages and tandas.

Lions International has adopted Burgula village in a health care initiative started by Lions Enfield, UK and supported by Lions Shadnagar. The medical ward was constructed in memory of siblings Burgula Narsing Rao and Dr Suguna Rammohan, natives of Burgula village and contributed significantly towards health and educational developments of the village.

Inaugurating the ward, DMHO Dr Swarajya Laxmi said this was the only PHC in the district that has now got a 12 bedded in-patient ward. The infrastructure will aid in securing 24 hour staffing from the 12 hours now available apart from increasing the number of institutional deliveries ensuring safety for women during pregnancy and delivery.

Former Sarpanch Burgula Sumana said Mr. Burgula Narsing Rao, who was also Sarpanch of the village, donated 7 acres of land for the High School in the village and also for the Primary Health Centre in the early 1990s. Dr. Srikanth Mandumula, son of late Dr. Suguna Ram Mohan and his wife Dr. Madhavi raised the funds under the auspices of Lions Club of Enfield, UK.