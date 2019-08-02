Linganna laid to rest after re-postmortem

The funeral of Linganna, the slain CPI (ML-New Democracy) district secretary, was held at his native Rollagadda village in Gundala mandal on Friday night.

The grief stricken family members, villagers and a host of cadres of the CPI (ML-ND) bid a tearful adieu to Linganna, who died in an alleged encounter with the police in the forest area abutting Rollagadda on Wednesday.

As per High court directions a re-post mortem was conducted on Linganna’s body at the Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad on Friday morning. In spite of heavy police presence in and around Gandhi hospital, CPI(ML) New Democracy activists tried to gain entry into the mortuary. According to sources, the body of Linganna was brought to Rollagadda in a vehicle on Friday night directly from the Gandhi Hospital after the re-postmortem.

The vehicle carrying his body reached the remote village from Pasra route as the road link to the village from the mandal headquaters town of Gundala was snapped as a swirling stream inundated a low level road point. CPI (ML-ND) State secretary D V Krishna, Assistant Secretary P Ranga Rao, former Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narasaiah among others participated in the funeral procession.

Sources said that several CPI (ML-ND) cadres were briefly detained by a police team at Kachanapalli while they were on their way to Rollagadda late in the evening. They were let off a little later, sources added.

Linganna’s son Hari Babu told the media in Hyderabad that his father was killed intentionally. “Police said that my father carried a weapon and fired it. But they did not show a weapon,” Hari Babu said. Civil Liberties Committee president G Laxman filed a public interest petition, seeking a direction to the government to conduct autopsy again and charged that it was a fake encounter.

Meanwhile, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police have released a list of criminal cases allegedly pending against slain CPI (ML-ND) dalam commander Linganna in Yellandu sub-division. According to the list, Linganna was allegedly involved in as many as ten cases registered under various Sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.