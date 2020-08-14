Limited US visa services to resume on August 17

Hyderabad

14 August 2020

Processing only for student and academic exchange visitor visa applications

With student visas as a high priority, the US Consulates in India, including Hyderabad, will begin visa processing on August 17. The Consulate in Hyderabad was closed on March 16 after the government announced lockdown amidst fear of rising corona cases, and all the scheduled appointments were postponed.

A statement posted on the US Embassy website said that the US Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will begin processing of student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17.

The Consulates will first process emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 and then offer public appointments.

The post further said that “student visas are a high priority, and we will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion, while keeping our customers and staff safe. However, due to our very limited appointment availability, we will not be able to accommodate all requests in time for the start of the fall semester. We will try to handle requests based on when we receive them and when classes will start. We ask for your patience during this time.”

The Consulates will refresh appointments as per availability, generally two weeks in advance. Prospective students and exchange visitors can schedule an appointment no more than three weeks prior to their class start date.

However, the Consulates will not process routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services. The routine visa services will be resumed as soon as possible. The MRV fee is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. However, those who have urgent need to travel can follow the guidance provided at http://cdn.ustraveldocs.com/in/in-niv-expeditedappointment.asp to request an emergency appointment.