Limited impact of bandh in twin cities

Traffic jam from Sundaraiah Park to YMCA Narayanaguda

The Bharat Bandh call given by a clutch of trade unions and farmers’ organisations had a limited impact in Hyderabad. Public transport, including TSRTC buses, Hyderabad Metro Rail, cabs and autorickshaws continued to ply. Government offices reported normal attendance. Most infotech companies remained unaffected as they are still in work-from-home mode.

A protest rally by a rainbow of organisations from Sundaraiah Park to YMCA Narayanaguda disrupted traffic flow from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A few hundred protesters affiliated to AITUC, CITU, SFI, KVPS, CPI, Intuc, CPM, DYFI, TNTUC, IFTU and AIKS raised slogans against the central government.

“This protest is just a beginning. We will not call off this agitation till the three farm laws are scrapped by the central government,” said a union leader standing on the road divider near YMCA. The colours of flags waved by the protesters ranged from predominantly red of Left organisations to yellow, blue and green.

“We are against the privatisation of public sector enterprises. This will lead to mass dismissals of staff and it is only to help a few businessmen,” said a CPI(M) activist carrying a poster of LIC with a slogan against privatisation.

A few shops pulled down their shutters for a short duration when the protesters marched from Sundarayya Park towards Narayanaguda.

“There are widespread protests and they have been going on for quite some time. It is time the Centre withdraws the three laws which threaten the livelihood of farmers across the country,” said Narayana of CPI as he juggled his mask speaking to reporters.

Normal traffic remained unaffected except for a gridlock during morning hours near Lakdi-ka-Pul as the Telangana Assembly is in session leading to increased security and restrictions on traffic flow in the area.