Lights to moderate rains lash parts of Khammam district, boats deployed to deal with emergencies

December 05, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM/KARIMNAGAR

Light to moderate rains lashed Madhira, Yerrupalem, Penuballi and various other mandals in Khammam district in the past 24 hours under the impact of Cyclone Michaung. Heavy rains have been forecast in the coming 24 hours.

The district administration has put the official machinery on standby to tackle any rain-related emergencies and deployed two inflatable boats, one each in Madhira and Sattupalli towns, as part of precautions.

Madhira mandal received 24.2 mm rainfall followed by Yerrupalem 21.4 mm; Bonakal 17.6 mm; Penuballi 16.4 mm; Chintakani 14 mm; and Vemsoor 13.4 mm in the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Collector V.P. Gautham on Tuesday monitored the situation from the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Khammam to deal with any rain-related emergency. A control room (help line number 9063211298) has already been set up at the IDOC to receive rain-related complaints.

Meanwhile, Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka spoke to the officials concerned on the situation arising out of the heavy rain forecast and asked them to take all precautionary measures. He asked the district administration to keep the men and machinery ready for rescue and relief operations and also avail of the services of the National Disaster Response Force, if needed.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the district administration has set up a control room at the Collectorate in Kothagudem and declared a two-day holiday for all private and government educational institutions on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the heavy rain forecast.

In Karimnagar, Collector Pamela Satpathy on Tuesday visited the paddy procurement centres at Nagunur and Teegalaguttapalli. She asked the staff to speed up the procurement and cover the paddy with tarpaulin sheets.