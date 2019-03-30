Lights to go off for Earth Hour

The World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature-India has made an appeal to citizens to join the Earth Hour 2019 on Saturday from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to inspire millions across the country to shift to more sustainable practices and minimise negative impacts on the planet.

Iconic buildings

The Earth Hour India campaign would take forward the Give Up to Give Back initiative launched in 2018. The iconic monuments and buildings across the country would be switched off to mark the movement on the night of Earth Hour, which had started as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney back in 2007.

The Earth Hour 2019 would build the momentum further inspiring citizens and organisations to ‘give up’ single use plastic, paper and water wastage, said a release from the WWF-India Hyderabad.

In the city, the Earth Hour celebrations would be led by citizens across the city. Gitanjali Senior School is organising a street theatre and poem recitation session on ‘No Plastics in Our Lives’ at the GVK One Mall.

The Raj Bhavan has also confirmed its participation in the Earth Hour switch off, said Farida Tampal, State Director, WWF-India Hyderabad office.

Approximately 400 eco club schools under the Andhra Pradesh National Green Corps with more than 20,000 students would participate in the Earth Hour celebrations across AP, she said.

Consumption practices

The WWF-India Hyderabad was working with groups across both the Telugu States to drive the Give Up campaign and build awareness among people on the need to take stock of their consumption practices and give up habits that were wasteful and detrimental to the planet, she said.