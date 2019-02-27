Lights, camera and pollution stats on a pole

As part of the Smart City project, the district unit of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will install a ‘smart pole’ in the town on a pilot basis by the end of next month.

Touted as the first smart pole to be installed in the State, it will be installed at the Telangana Thalli island in front of One Town police station. The Union government had decided to erect smart poles in all 30 Smart Cities declared so far, including Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana. Incidentally, Karimnagar is the first to secure the smart pole, designed by Nokia.

The 12-metre pole will be integrated with smart LED lighting systems, CCTV cameras and connected to command control centre of police, digital billboards and environmental sensors providing information pertaining to temperature, pollution levels, WiFi router, etc.

The project would involve a cost of ₹35 lakh. The ground breaking ceremony would be held in first week of March. BSNL Karimnagar district general manager P. Sudhakara Rao said, “We will provide the smart pole free of cost to the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar as part of Smart City project.”