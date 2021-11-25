Light rain forecast in parts of Telangana

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in parts of Telangana on Thursday. Some parts of the State received rain on Wednesday — Noothankal (Suryapet) 5 cm, Kondurg (Rangareddy) 3 cm, Narayanpet (Narayanpet) 3 cm, Chevella (Rangareddy) 2 cm, and Kodangal (Vikarabad) 2 cm.

Partly cloudy sky with temperatures likely to be around 31 degree C during the day and 21 degree C during the night has been forecast. Temperatures recorded on Wednesday were a maximum of 31.6 degree C, two degrees above normal during the season, and a minimum of 21.4 degree C, a good five degrees above normal.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) too, has forecast light to moderate rain in some parts of the State followed by dry weather for the next two days. During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 84.2 mm was recorded at Kasipet (Mancherial), lowest minimum temperature of 18.6 degree C recorded at Sirpur (Kumram Bheem) and highest maximum temperature of 37.5 degree C was recorded at Pammi (Khammam).

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 19-23 degree C and maximum temperatures of 31-34 degree C. In the GHMC limits, highest rainfall of 11 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu (Sangareddy), and lowest minimum temperature of 19.1 degree C was recorded at UoH. The highest maximum temperature of 35.4 degree C was recorded at Shapur Nagar (Medchal-Malkajgiri).