Light and sound show inaugurated at OU Arts College in Hyderabad

January 30, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 04:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A light and sound show was unveiled on Monday at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University. The show that delves into the historical narrative of the establishment of Osmania University Arts College in 1917, tracing its history over the span of a century was inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

This illuminating experience will be open to the public every day free of cost.

Emphasising the university’s commitment to not only academic excellence but also the enhancement of students’ socio-cultural lives, Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder expressed optimism that the campus would come alive every evening. Over the past year, a dedicated committee had diligently explored and curated the university’s historical events from its inception in 1917 to the present day. Reflecting on the initiative, Prof. Ravinder highlighted the university’s role in enriching both education and cultural experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kishan Reddy, reminiscing about the college’s status as a tourist attraction during his high school years, shared his enthusiasm for revitalising that legacy. He encouraged people to revisit the college, not just as an educational institution but as a venue to witness the mesmerising light and sound show.

The script for this compelling production was crafted by the Department of Archaeology, with the engaging narration done by actor Sai Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT