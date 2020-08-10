Lift scheme stalled for political reasons: Revanth

Hyderabad

10 August 2020 08:58 IST

Congress leader addresses open letter to CM

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was deliberately ignoring the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme that was sanctioned in the combined Andhra Pradesh, for which ₹133 crore was released.

In an open letter to the CM, he said the scheme was aimed at irrigating 1.07 lakh acres. Administrative sanction was given with an estimated cost of ₹1,450 crore in 2014 itself. The first instalment of ₹133 crore was also released.

However, since then the TRS government had totally ignored it for political reasons and the CM should take responsibility if it was not grounded.

He said the Ranga Reddy Palamuru project would no way help Narayanpet Kodangal areas and the earlier sanctioned lift scheme should be implemented immediately. Reduction of water lifting by one tmc ft per day in the Ranga Reddy Palamuru project would ensure that water would not come to Narayanpet and Kodangal.

The Congress MP also alleged that KCR was indirectly helping the AP government to construct irrigation projects on Krishna river against the interests of Telangana. Demanding the postponement of Apex Council meeting on Krishna river reflected how KCR was helping the AP government, the Congress MP said.

Mr. Reddy said the case filed by the Telangana government against Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme was diluted deliberately so that AP would benefit from it.

All key leaders of the YSRCP were doing contracts worth thousands of crores and this only showed some collusion, he claimed. While AP wanted to go ahead with illegal projects, KCR was not interested even in legal projects of Telangana, he said.