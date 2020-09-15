Lifer for rape accused

A 21-year-old man was awarded imprisonment till death for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

Judge Nandikota Narsinga Rao of the I ADJ Court at L B Nagar heard the case and awarded the accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a labourer and resident of Alwal, the punishment. Rajesh was also fined ₹5,000.

The Alwal police had launched an investigation after the victim’s parent came to them with a complaint. On March 21, 2019, the victim, then studying in LKG, had left the house around 3 p.m. to play and had not returned. Police then got into action and reached the scene and began a search. In the meanwhile, another person found the victim’s body and informed the police. The investigation led the police to Rajesh who had raped and murdered her.