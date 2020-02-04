Hyderabad

Lifer for 3 in rape case

Justice B. Papi Reddy, First Additional District Sessions Court Judge, awarded life imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine on each of the three persons who were proved guilty in a minor rape case.

According to Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narayanam, the punishment was awarded on Monday. The three accused were identified as S. Venkat, S Anjaneyulu and M. Sriram.

On May 15, 2019, the three guilty took a minor girl from Rayavaram village and raped her. A complaint was lodged on the next day. The accused were arrested on May 19, 2019. As many as 23 witnesses were examined and charge sheet was filed in 65 days.

