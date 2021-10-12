Hyderabad

Life term for sexual assault of minor

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 12 October 2021 20:27 IST
Updated: 12 October 2021 20:27 IST

A 47-year-old man, Yedla Ramesh a resident of Naubat Pahad, was awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge B. Suresh pronounced the judgment.

Mr. Ramesh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

