Lockdown and social distancing changes life for residents in gated communities

The lock down and social distancing situation has forced residents of large apartment complexes and gated communities adapt to a new routine and devise norms to ensure everyone sticks to the government guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19.

Big apartment and gated communities like Lanco Hills, L&T Serene County, My Home, Aparna Sarovar and Grande with over 1,000 families each with an average of four persons are like townships with considerable population.

Resident volunteers

With few grocery and fruit and vegetable stores in the community, crowding of residents at these places will defeat the very purpose of social distancing. To beat this, the Managing Committee (MC) of Lanco Hills Owners Welfare Association with resident volunteers’ help has devised a way to implement social distancing.

“We asked the residents to register their names with their phone numbers early in the morning and a list is prepared by volunteers. Once the provisions and vegetable shops open around 7 am or 8 am, volunteers call the registered members one by one over phone to buy their essential supplies,” said Pradeep, a MC member.

Managing themselves

On an average about 20 to 25 members buy the commodities in an hour. The shops are shut by 5.30 pm and those who miss their turn during the day will be upgraded in the next day’s list, he added. The volunteers, both men and women - professionals working from home or home makers - take turns to monitor the register.

With house keeping and maintenance staff unable to come to work, or only few making it, the MC has roped in volunteers to manage residential tower emergencies. They are given training to operate critical equipment connections like water, electricity, Diesel Generator and elevators during emergencies. Doctors in the community have been enlisted to attend to medical emergencies as many senior citizens live in the community.

Home quarantine stamps

The Residents Association also identified apartments with persons with international travel history or overseas guests to ensure they observed home quarantine. “GHMC officials who got intimation about people with recent overseas travel history from immigration authorities and from the Association started sticking home quarantine stamps at the entrance of such flats to alert neighbours,” said a resident.

According to Jagan, a resident of L&T Serene County, Gachibowli, they have closed swimming pools, gyms, and children’s parks. Security guards strictly prohibit gathering of persons in the open areas and a distance of three feet is ensured even when persons go for walk within the gated community.

Vegetable and grocery orders are taken online or on phone and a delivered at designated spot. Then individuals are called one by one to collect their orders.

All non-essential personnel - domestic help, drivers, even newspaper delivery boys are barred from entry. “We are reading newspapers online,” Mr. Jagan said.

Have stocks but none to pack

“Of the 24 sales persons, we are managing with just about four including the billing person. There is enough stock in my godown but no workers to pack for the retail sale,” rued Ravindra, the lone vegetable and grocery stores manager in a gated community.

Sudhakar, who resides in Aparna Grande, Nallagandla, says each apartment is given a time slot to buy their vegetables and grocery items with a ₹1,000 limit to prevent excessive buying and create shortage for others.