Licence of Urvashi bar and restaurant cancelled

April 27, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau,Lavpreet Kaur _12072

HYDERABAD

Licence of Urvashi bar and restaurant was cancelled on Friday following a raid by the Begumpet police.

According to officials, “despite being licenced as an inn and bar, the establishment was operating as a pub, featuring inappropriate dance performances by female employees, compromising their dignity and modesty.”

A case was registered against the management under the Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 70(c) in Hyderabad City Police Act for creating public nuisance.

“A letter was sent to the District Prohibition & Excise Officer, Medchal, urging the cancellation of the establishment’s license. Consequently, the District Prohibition and Excise authority seized the bar on Friday,” the official said.

