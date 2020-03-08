Licence of 16 medical shops temporarily suspended

Officials of Telangana Drugs Control Administration have temporarily suspended licence of 16 medical shops in and around city for selling medicines in the absence of a licensed pharmacist, making sales without bills and other violations under Drugs and Cosmetics Act,1940.

DCA joint director B. Venkateswarulu said they also inspected if any medical shops are selling formulations (tablets and syrups) made from 58 active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) imported from China. A total of 166 shops across the State were checked.

DCA officials cannot act against medical shops selling masks at exorbitant prices as the product does come under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Sources said if they crack down on medical shops for selling overpriced masks, they cannot prove the violation in court.

However, DCA officials have issued advisory to chemists and druggists associations appealing to them not to sell the products at high prices or hoard them. “We cannot but the Legal Metrology department can act against shops for selling overpriced masks,” an official said.