LIC zonal office conducts Fit India Freedom Run

LIC South Central Zonal Manager M. Jagannath with participants of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 organised in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

08 September 2021 21:00 IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), South Central Zonal Office, Hyderabad on Wednesday organised a ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ in the city as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Zonal Manager M. Jagannath flagged off the run, in which about 150 employees participated, from the zonal office. Apart from group activity, many employees across the LIC Zone, which consists of the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, participated in the Run at their respective locations and uploaded details on the website. The Fit India Mission of the Centre has conceptualised the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Zonal office said in a release.

