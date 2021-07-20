LIC launches Arogya Rakshak insurance plan

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 00:40 IST

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Arogya Rakshak, a non-linked, non-participating, regular premium, individual, health insurance plan.

The plan provides fixed benefit health insurance cover against certain specified health risks. It provides timely support in case of medical emergencies and helps the insured and his family to remain financially independent in difficult times, LIC said in a release.

The plan has been launched on Monday at LIC Zonal Office unit, Bengaluru by Zonal Manager (South Central Zone) M. Jagannath through video conference, in which Regional Manager (Marketing) AP-Telangana S.Sainath and Regional Manager (Marketing) Karnataka Uday Kumar Navani were among those who participated.

The release said an individual can insure himself/herself (as principal insured), the spouse, children and parents under one policy.