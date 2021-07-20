Hyderabad

LIC launches Arogya Rakshak insurance plan

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced Arogya Rakshak, a non-linked, non-participating, regular premium, individual, health insurance plan.

The plan provides fixed benefit health insurance cover against certain specified health risks. It provides timely support in case of medical emergencies and helps the insured and his family to remain financially independent in difficult times, LIC said in a release.

The plan has been launched on Monday at LIC Zonal Office unit, Bengaluru by Zonal Manager (South Central Zone) M. Jagannath through video conference, in which Regional Manager (Marketing) AP-Telangana S.Sainath and Regional Manager (Marketing) Karnataka Uday Kumar Navani were among those who participated.

The release said an individual can insure himself/herself (as principal insured), the spouse, children and parents under one policy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 12:42:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lic-launches-arogya-rakshak-insurance-plan/article35416344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY