LIC employees oppose stake sale

Development Officers of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are opposed to the Budget proposal to sell a part of the government holding in the insurance behemoth.

It will pave the way for sale of a majority stake in future and affect several crore policyholders and the country as a whole, according to the National Federation of Insurance Field Workers of India that represents around 24,000 Development Officers in LIC.

A lunch hour demonstration against the proposal was held on Monday. It will be followed by a strike for an hour beginning 12.15 p.m. on Tuesday in which besides Development Officers (Class II), the Class I and III employees of LIC will also participate, General Secretary of the Federation’s Secunderabad division D.V.Y.Sivaprasad said. Thus, no work is likely at the LIC offices from 12.15 p.m. to lunchtime, which is until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Federation said the faith and trust bestowed by common man on LIC by “saving blindly their hard earned money” will be impacted by the stake sale. The government proposes to shed its stake by way of an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Moreover, in critical financial situations LIC would not be able to come as a saviour to the country. The stake sale is also bound to hit the dividend payouts of LIC. The payouts had been substantial – ₹2,611 crore last year – used for country’s development, a release said.

According to Mr. Sivaprasad, there are around 24,000 DOs in LIC. He estimated their number across the four LIC divisions of Telangana to be around 800.