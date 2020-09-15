LHB parcel vans introduced

To be operated between Kacheguda and Guwahati

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced introduction of new high-capacity Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) parcel vans with advanced features in the time-tabled weekly parcel train running between Kacheguda and Guwahati.

LHB coaches with Head on Generation (HOG) technology which have been inducted in passenger carrying trains have been yielding successful results and hence, it was decided to manufacture LHB vans with similar technology to facilitate transportation of parcels.

The new LHB parcel vans have been designed and manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and are certified to run at the speed of 130 kmph by RDSO, Lucknow. These parcel vans will have luggage carrying capacity of 24 tonnes and are provided with 32 foldable two-tier luggage racks to facilitate transportation of wide goods and to stack small parcels, said an official spokesman on Tuesday.

The coaches have three collapsible partitions and four sliding doors with the coach having stainless-steel interior panelling and fitted with 140 KN air suspension. Interior sunken LED lights for better illumination, axle mounted disc brakes with wheel slide protection system for rapid and effective braking, anti-climbing feature for better safety. Two RFID tags have been provided on the parcel car body for easy location tracking.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya said that these type of parcel vans with more capacity were very much essential for transportation of parcels, especially covering long distances, which facilitate more loading and help in generating additional revenue, the press release added.