Level 1 cardiac emergency care centre opened

A Level 1 cardiac emergency care centre, a unique initiative to reduce sudden cardiac deaths through cardiac excellence, was inaugurated at Medicover Hospitals at Hi-Tec City on Friday.

The facility was launched to reduce the rate of sudden deaths in acute heart stroke situations. The hospital management said that the facility was designed as one-of-its-kind in the country. It would go a long way in preventing loss of life due to acute heart stroke.

Explaining about the facility, the hospital authorities said healthcare institutions, depending on the infrastructure of the facility and available human resources, are divided into three levels of cardiac emergency care – Level 1 centre means 24×7 primary PCI (emergency angiogram followed by opening of blood vessel with or without stent) facility, on-site Impella and mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices and round-the-clock MCS team.

Similarly, Level 2 centre would have 24×7 primary PCI facility without MCS devices or MCS team and Level 3 centre supports medical care only, without 24×7 primary PCI or MCS devices or team.

Acute heart stroke patients are hemo-dynamically unstable (low blood pressure or severe pump failure of left heart) by the time they reach emergency room. Conventional methods of treatment in these patients improve outcomes. However, mortality rates are very high despite available treatment – 50-90%, depending on institution’s capability.

With the advancements in circulatory support systems and 24×7 availability of MCS teams along with interventional cardiologists, outcomes can dramatically be changed leading to 82% survival as per the available data.

Senior interventional cardiologist and chairman of Medicover Group Dr. Anil Krishna said, “Rapid assessment and initiation of therapy by the treatment team can help ensure you have the best chance of survival and recovery from this critical diagnosis.”

Senior interventional cardiologist and director of Medicover Group Dr. Sharath Reddy added that Medicover embraces each and every innovation, which changes outcomes even in fraction of our patients.