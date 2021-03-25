Letter writing competition for children

The office of the Postmaster General, Headquarters Region in Hyderabad is organising an international letter writing competition for young persons. The subject is to ‘Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19’.

Children up to 15 years of age as on March 31 are eligible to participate, and proof of age is required. The entries should reach nodal officer M Manmadha Rao, who is the Assistant Director (Rectt & Technical), Office of CPMG, Telangana Circle, Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad – 500001.

The entries should reach by April 5 this year.

At the circle level, the first prize is ₹ 25,000, second prize is ₹ 10,000 and third prize is ₹ 5,000. All prize winners will also be given a certificate. At the national level, the prizes are ₹ 50,000, followed by ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 10,000.

For more details visit www.indiapost.gov.in.