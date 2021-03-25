Hyderabad

Letter writing competition for children

The office of the Postmaster General, Headquarters Region in Hyderabad is organising an international letter writing competition for young persons. The subject is to ‘Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19’.

Children up to 15 years of age as on March 31 are eligible to participate, and proof of age is required. The entries should reach nodal officer M Manmadha Rao, who is the Assistant Director (Rectt & Technical), Office of CPMG, Telangana Circle, Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad – 500001.

The entries should reach by April 5 this year.

At the circle level, the first prize is ₹ 25,000, second prize is ₹ 10,000 and third prize is ₹ 5,000. All prize winners will also be given a certificate. At the national level, the prizes are ₹ 50,000, followed by ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 10,000.

For more details visit www.indiapost.gov.in.

