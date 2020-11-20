Let’s score a century this time: KTR

Hyderabad

20 November 2020 23:50 IST

TRS working president asks candidates to seek blessings of ‘sulking’ aspirants

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is keen that the party aim for 100 seats in the GHMC elections, stating that the century-mark was missed by just one during the 2016 polls.

“Let’s get to the century this time as people have faith in us,” he said while addressing the TRS candidates for 150 divisions. The team was well-balanced taking into account all social equations with all castes being accommodated to ensure social justice, which was one of the planks of the Telangana movement.

KTR asked the candidates to go to the homes of those party aspirants who failed to get nomination and seek their support. “Don’t be headstrong; convince them to work for the party and their services will be recognised,” he advised them in an apparent bid to address dissidence in the party.

The Municipal Administration Minister also asked the cadre to reach out to the people and apprise them of the development carried out by the TRS government in the past six years. “Talk about how Hyderabad is attracting the attention of world’s top companies and remind people that all the good work done will be negated if law and order is disturbed,” he said indirectly accusing the BJP of trying to foment communal tension.

Discussion and debate in the GHMC elections should be about development and not communalism and India-Pakistan issues, he said while alleging that the BJP is interested to rake up only those issues. “Why did the BJP president go to Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar and why not other temples in the city? It is just with the intention to create trouble in Old City,” Mr Rama Rao claimed.

He released a book on the development work done by TRS in the past six years: “Take the book along and tell people in your division how Hyderabad has emerged as a safe business destination in the country. Remind people not to make the mistake of voting for parties that want to benefit by dividing people, as it would cost the city and its future.”

More women in list

Mr.Rama Rao said out of the 150 seats, 75 were given to backward castes, that too covering various sub-castes within them, apart from giving 17 to minorities. Though 10 seats were reserved for SCs, the party gave them 13 seats while three ST candidates were given ticket though only two seats were reserved for them. As per the new GHMC Act, 75 seats were to be given to women across the general and reserved categories but the party accommodated 85 women. “It shows the commitment of KCR towards society,” he said.