Hyderabad

Let’s hack againstCOVID-19

Online hackathon open to data scientists, social workers, designers and engineers

HackerEarth, an AI powered accurate developer assessment platform, has announced a non-profit online hackathon called ‘hackCOVID’ in partnership with IIM Bangalore (IIMB).

The platform is open to the global community of data scientists, social workers, designers and engineers, to hack against COVID-19 and is seeking an alliance with corporates.

A single phase hackathon from April 1 to May 15 is an opportunity for developers across the globe to join hands and help address the pandemic.

With over 700 teams currently registered, hackCOVID seeks solutions such as coronavirus outbreak management system (for healthcare), home quarantine tracker (for public administration), itinerary management system (for travel/tourism), operations management system (for businesses), and AR/VR powered e-learning platforms, to name a few.

MP of Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya will be part of the jury that determines the best prototype and will share relevant solutions with the government for deployment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:30:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lets-hack-againstcovid-19/article31303392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY