Let’s hack againstCOVID-19

HackerEarth, an AI powered accurate developer assessment platform, has announced a non-profit online hackathon called ‘hackCOVID’ in partnership with IIM Bangalore (IIMB).

The platform is open to the global community of data scientists, social workers, designers and engineers, to hack against COVID-19 and is seeking an alliance with corporates.

A single phase hackathon from April 1 to May 15 is an opportunity for developers across the globe to join hands and help address the pandemic.

With over 700 teams currently registered, hackCOVID seeks solutions such as coronavirus outbreak management system (for healthcare), home quarantine tracker (for public administration), itinerary management system (for travel/tourism), operations management system (for businesses), and AR/VR powered e-learning platforms, to name a few.

MP of Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya will be part of the jury that determines the best prototype and will share relevant solutions with the government for deployment.