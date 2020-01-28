Lessons in road safety to sensitise motorists

Awareness about traffic rules and their enforcement was an ignored subject for several years in the rural areas of the State. But no more, as a Traffic Training Institute at Jagtial has transformed the scene.

Such is the awareness among locals that most of the two-wheeler riders are wearing helmets to ‘save their lives’. Traffic training institutes have been, for years, only operational in the limits of the three urban commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, but Jagtial is now the first town in Telangana to boast of this facility.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jagtial Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma said they started the TTI in October last year as part of ongoing efforts to spread traffic awareness outside of the metropolis and curb road accidents in the district. “Most accidents happen on non-urban roads. However, we are making efforts to change all that now, with women’s safety and road safety both being the theme of 2020 for Telangana Police. The TTI will go a long way in making commuters aware of the dangers of reckless or careless driving,” she said.

When asked what made her start the institute, Ms. Sarma said that they analysed accident data of previous years and noticed that given proper orientation towards the importance of following road safety rules, a lot of fatalities could be reduced.

“Majority of the accidents are caused due to negligent or unsafe driving practices of the parties involved, at places where there are no engineering defects. So if we can get people to follow safe driving practices, there will be a reduction in road accidents,” she stated, adding that they have made enforcement and education their focus area.

Like in Hyderabad, even in Jagtial, people caught for drunk driving are given counselling at the TTI along with their family members. “Since its inception, a total of 975 people caught in drunk driving checks have attended the counselling sessions and we can proudly say there were no repeat offenders,” the officer said.

It is an educative process — Idea is to help people reflect on how unsafe it is to not follow road safety rules. They should go back feeling they have learnt something; not that they are being punished for doing something wrong.

Further, to create awareness among ‘young citizens’, the police invite schoolchildren to the institute and interact with them, focussing on the reduction of accidents in future. “Children feel very excited as we have interesting videos for them — of CCTV footages of accidents where wearing a helmet saved lives and videos explaining road signs,” Ms. Sarma said, adding that even on Monday, as part of Road Safety Week several schoolchildren visited the TTI.

“A riding simulator, miniature tracks and a Road Safety Quiz which pops ten random questions about road safety when we start quiz are the major attraction for children. So far, 3,450 students have experienced it, apart from 850 general public and drivers caught in various offences,” she added.