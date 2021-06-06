Less than 1,500 cases logged as tests fall by 41K on Sunday

Daily positivity rate stays below 1.5%, active cases around 27,000

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infections in the State stood at 1.47% on Sunday although the number of tests fell by about 41,000.

A total of 1,436 new cases and 14 deaths were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Sunday as the tests conducted came down to 97,751 as against 1,38,182 tests conducted on Saturday. The reports of another 1,587 samples were still awaited.

The cumulative total of positive cases and deaths reached 5,91,170 and 3,378, respectively.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department on the status of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 3,614 infected persons were declared recovered during the day taking their total to 5,60,776 so far. The recovery rate in the State has gone up to 94.85% against 93.62% at the national level. Similarly, the case fatality rate was 0.57% against 1.2% at the national level.

The active cases remained at 27,106 as of Sunday evening.

The active micro containment zones based on the active cases in a particular locality continue to be over 200, at 205, with a highest of 59 in Mahabubabad followed by 44 in Nalgonda, 12 in Warangal Rural, 11 in Siddipet and 10 in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts. In another 14 districts, the containment zones were in single-digit numbers.