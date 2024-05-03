Leopard which entered Hyderabad Airport premises trapped

May 03, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Forest Department has successfully captured the leopard which had appeared in the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad five days ago.

The cat was finally trapped in a cage when it approached the live bait tied inside on Thursday night. It was a healthy male of about three years of age, officials from the department informed.

The feline was first sighted on Sunday, after which camera traps were set up at the location of sighting. After getting confirmation through the images that the animal was a leopard, officials set up cages with meat placed inside.

“Once, he extricated the meat out and consumed it without entering the cage. After that, he got emboldened and entered the cage last night,” Ranga Reddy District Forest Officer Sudhakar Reddy said.

The animal will be shifted to zoo, and after health check up, will be released into the wild, informed the official.