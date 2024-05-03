GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Leopard which entered Hyderabad Airport premises trapped

Once, he extricated the meat out and consumed it without entering the cage: Ranga Reddy District Forest Officer

May 03, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The image of a leopard was captured in camera traps installed in Telangana’s Shamshabad.

The image of a leopard was captured in camera traps installed in Telangana’s Shamshabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telangana Forest Department has successfully captured the leopard which had appeared in the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad five days ago.

The cat was finally trapped in a cage when it approached the live bait tied inside on Thursday night. It was a healthy male of about three years of age, officials from the department informed.

The feline was first sighted on Sunday, after which camera traps were set up at the location of sighting. After getting confirmation through the images that the animal was a leopard, officials set up cages with meat placed inside.

“Once, he extricated the meat out and consumed it without entering the cage. After that, he got emboldened and entered the cage last night,” Ranga Reddy District Forest Officer Sudhakar Reddy said.

The animal will be shifted to zoo, and after health check up, will be released into the wild, informed the official.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.