Leopard found sleeping on the terrace of Shadnagar house captured

A leopard which strayed into Shadnagar town in Hyderabad was successfully captured by the Forest department officials in coordination with the police, here on Monday.
The leopard, which entered the town from surrounding forests post midnight, was found sleeping on the terrace of Manne Vijay Kumar's house on Patel Road.
On being alerted, the Shadnagar police alerted the Forest department officials upon which a team of veterinary experts from the Nehru Zoological Park reached the spot and began the rescue efforts. The animal was tranquillised before being rescued and brought to the zoo. The crowds that were gathered to catch a glimpse of the leopard complicated the process.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.