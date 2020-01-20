Hyderabad

Leopard found sleeping on the terrace of Shadnagar house captured

A leopard which strayed into Shadnagar town in Telangana was captured by the Forest department officials in coordination with the police

A leopard which strayed into Shadnagar town in Telangana was captured by the Forest department officials in coordination with the police   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

A leopard which strayed into Shadnagar town in Hyderabad was successfully captured by the Forest department officials in coordination with the police, here on Monday.

The leopard, which entered the town from surrounding forests post midnight, was found sleeping on the terrace of Manne Vijay Kumar's house on Patel Road.

On being alerted, the Shadnagar police alerted the Forest department officials upon which a team of veterinary experts from the Nehru Zoological Park reached the spot and began the rescue efforts. The animal was tranquillised before being rescued and brought to the zoo. The crowds that were gathered to catch a glimpse of the leopard complicated the process.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 12:24:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/leopard-found-sleeping-on-the-terrace-of-shadnagar-house-captured/article30605688.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY