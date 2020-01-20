Leopard found sleeping on the terrace of Shadnagar house captured

A leopard which strayed into Shadnagar town in Hyderabad was successfully captured by the Forest department officials in coordination with the police, here on Monday.

The leopard, which entered the town from surrounding forests post midnight, was found sleeping on the terrace of Manne Vijay Kumar's house on Patel Road.

On being alerted, the Shadnagar police alerted the Forest department officials upon which a team of veterinary experts from the Nehru Zoological Park reached the spot and began the rescue efforts. The animal was tranquillised before being rescued and brought to the zoo. The crowds that were gathered to catch a glimpse of the leopard complicated the process.