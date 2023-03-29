Leopard carcass found near dumpyard in Nalgonda municipality

March 29, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The carcass of a leopard in putrefied state was found near a dumpyard of the Nalgonda municipality on Wednesday. Officials suspect the feline died at least 10 days ago. It might have strayed into the dump yard looking for prey, and died after consuming pig remains, they say.

“Farmers of two villages nearby are facing a huge problem with marauding domestic pigs, and to address this issue, they seemed to have poisoned the animals. Closer to the location where the leopard was spotted, several pigs were found dead, and two were found at the spot along with the big cat,” informed the District Forest Officer S.Rambabu.

Officials estimate that the leopard might have travelled 70 km from the Rachakonda-Choutuppal area, as the area where it was found was not close to any forested area.

A few days ago, following reports of leopard sighting about 20 km away, foresters patrolled the area for two days, but found no traces of the animal, Mr.Rambabu informed. Gut samples have been collected and sent for further analysis to ascertain the reason for death, he said.