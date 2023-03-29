HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard carcass found near dumpyard in Nalgonda municipality

March 29, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a leopard in putrefied state was found near a dumpyard of the Nalgonda municipality on Wednesday. Officials suspect the feline died at least 10 days ago. It might have strayed into the dump yard looking for prey, and died after consuming pig remains, they say.

“Farmers of two villages nearby are facing a huge problem with marauding domestic pigs, and to address this issue, they seemed to have poisoned the animals. Closer to the location where the leopard was spotted, several pigs were found dead, and two were found at the spot along with the big cat,” informed the District Forest Officer S.Rambabu.

Officials estimate that the leopard might have travelled 70 km from the Rachakonda-Choutuppal area, as the area where it was found was not close to any forested area.

A few days ago, following reports of leopard sighting about 20 km away, foresters patrolled the area for two days, but found no traces of the animal, Mr.Rambabu informed. Gut samples have been collected and sent for further analysis to ascertain the reason for death, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.