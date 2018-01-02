Leonard Munn maps of City on GCI website

Leonard Munn maps are the holy grail for cartographic and social research on Hyderabad. On the morning of January 6, 2018, these maps would become available for everyone across the world on the Google Culture Institute website. “Kalakriti Archives is among the first private archives to be associated with the Google Culture Institute. These maps will help researchers, academicians and planners understand the city better,” said Prshant Lahoti of Krishnakriti Foundation.

Dating back to the last century, 638 maps would go live on January 6. “After the great flood of 1908 that caused massive destruction in the city, the Nizam commissioned a mapping project to help in better planning to prevent similar tragedies. Leonard Munn’s help was sought and they planned detailed maps of 50 feet to a square inch. They realised that 848 maps were required to cover the whole city and the mapping project was completed which helped the newly-created City Improvement Board plan the city,” says Mr. Lahoti. The mapping project began in 1912 and went on till 1916.

Though 848 maps were created, about 638 maps from both Kalakriti Archives and the private collection of anthropologist Karen Leonard would be part of the digital archive. The maps have the details ranging from graves, parks, water bodies to individual houses. The names of places and locations show a slice of life at the turn of the last century.

“Leonard Munn was a geologist who was hired by the Hyderabad government for municipal survey. He created a team that carefully mapped the municipal areas of the city with all the property details and contours. The maps had amazing details and helped in town planning. These maps were also used for the Survey of India map of Hyderabad in 1936. The maps can be used for various purposes ranging from heritage walks, knowing the contours of the city to sociology of various areas,” says Anant Maringanti of Hyderabad Urban Labs.

“People sitting anywhere in the world can do research on these maps. If someone lives or lived in the Red Hills area, they can discover how the neighbourhood looked like and who lived in that area. In that sense, the maps open up a whole field of research for even lay persons,” says Mr. Maringanti.

Among the researchers interested in Munn maps is Sirisha Indukuri. “In the details that are contained in the Munn maps, my interest is to understand what these offer to the viewer about the social and cultural geography of the time,” says the researcher.