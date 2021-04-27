Lenskart opens tech centre, to hire 100 engineers

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 22:36 IST

Online retailer of eyewear Lenskart has set up a technology centre in Hyderabad, a facility for which it intends to hire 100 people in coming six months.

The tech hub in Hyderabad will provide employment to more than 100 engineers in various teams across product, design and development, quality engineering, front-end developers, java developers, android and IOS developers, data science engineers, the company said on Tuesday.

It is the third such facility of Lenskart, with Delhi and Bengaluru hosting one each, and will be dedicated towards delivering world class engineering solutions to support Lenskart in expanding its footprint domestically and internationally. It will expedite building innovations to enhance customers’ buying experience and seamless support system via automated bots for providing post purchase experience to customers.

Co-founder of Lenskart Ramneek Khurana said, “We plan to double our current 150-member technology team with new recruitments in engineering, product and data science functions, in next six months.” The company wants to make Hyderabad a base for quality and consistent engineering to support the high-growth phase of the company.